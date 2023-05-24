Karan Johar to unveil first look of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on May 25 to mark 25 years in industry: ‘Love in all its beauty and grandeur’

Bollywood Hungama was the first to inform that the first look poster of Karan Johar’s next will be launched on his birthday on May 25. Following months of anticipation around Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which marks Karan Johar’s return to director’s chair after seven years, the filmmaker is set to unveil the first look of the movie on May 25. Marking his 25th year in the film industry and starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the film is an ode to love in all its grandeur and beauty.

Karna Johar on Wednesday took to social media to share a video when has moments of love from movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Student Of The Year and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He wrote, “Nothing but gratitude for the magical 25 years I have spent in the director’s chair. I learnt, I grew, I wept, I laughed - I lived. And tomorrow, another piece of my heart will be yours to see and I could not be more ecstatic as I celebrate my birthday with you all. With a kahaani that has prem written all over it. See you tomorrow. #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahaani first look out tomorrow! In cinemas 28th July.”

Dharma Productions shared, “It's the dawning of a new era of love! After bringing to you stories of pyaar & dosti that still hold a special place in the hearts across the seven seas - it's now time to hit play on a new season, with a 'prem kahaani' that's been directed by the captain himself, #KaranJohar as he completes 25 years as a filmmaker.”

“A while back Dharma Productions had released the logo of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, now the film is ready and the makers will be officially releasing the first look poster later in May. Making the launch special, especially since it will mark Karan’s return to the directorial seat, plans are being set to reveal the poster on May 25, which will coincide with the filmmaker’s birthday”, reveals the well-placed source to Bollywood Hungama recently.

Detailing further, the source added, “The entire promotion campaign for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will start after the poster launch on May 25. So expect a grand unveiling ceremony that will also mark Karan’s 51st birthday.”

The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. It will release on July 28 in theatres.

