Sara Arjun attends Bhasma Aarti at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple after Dhurandhar The Revenge crosses Rs 1000 crores in Hindi: “I am overjoyed”

Actor Sara Arjun visited the sacred Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on April 11. She attended the famous Bhasma Aarti after the strong box office performance of her recent film Dhurandhar The Revenge, which crossed Rs 1000 crores in the Hindi language.

Sara Arjun attends Bhasma Aarti at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple after Dhurandhar The Revenge crosses Rs 1000 crores in Hindi: “I am overjoyed”

The milestone placed the film in the Rs 1000 crores club. It also marked an important moment in Sara Arjun’s career, as the project is her first film as a female lead.

Sara Arjun reacts after attending Bhasma Aarti

Speaking to ANI after the temple visit, Sara shared her emotions about the experience. She said she felt a deep sense of joy after attending the ritual. “I have no words. I had the calling, and then I came here. There is no better feeling than this in this world. I am overjoyed,” she said.

Her visit came soon after the film’s major box office achievement.

#WATCH | After attending Bhasma Aarti, actor Sara Arjun says, "I have no words. I had the calling, and then I came here. There is no better feeling than this in this world. I am overjoyed..." https://t.co/5vHVwh2JVT pic.twitter.com/V9qZYNhB3B — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2026

In the film, Sara Arjun plays the character Yalina opposite Ranveer Singh, who appears as Hamza. While she worked in several projects as a child artist earlier, the Dhurandhar duology marked her first appearance as a leading actor in a major commercial film.

The success of the film has brought fresh attention to her performance and screen presence.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra on selecting Sara Arjun

In an earlier conversation with Bollywood Hungama, casting director Mukesh Chhabra shared details about the casting process. He said the team wanted a fresh face for the role. He explained that he and director Aditya Dhar were clear from the beginning about their approach. They wanted someone who looked natural in the film’s world and carried no prior screen baggage.

Chhabra said the team conducted more than 1,200 auditions before finalising Sara Arjun. He added that there was some initial concern about her looking slightly young for the part. Another look test with different makeup helped address that doubt.

Her selection eventually became one of the notable casting decisions of the film.

Also Read: Sara Arjun thanks “unsung heroes” of Dhurandhar duology in a heartfelt note; Yami Gautam Dhar calls her the future

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