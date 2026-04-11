The makers of Daadi Ki Shaadi unveiled the film’s first poster on April 10 and announced its theatrical release date. The family entertainer will arrive in cinemas on May 8. The film stars Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in her acting debut, and Sadia Khateeb. It is produced by Rtake Studios in association with BeingU Studios.

Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor, Sadia Khateeb’s Daadi Ki Shaadi to release on May 8; first poster out!

Key details about Daadi Ki Shaadi

The project is written and directed by Ashish R Mohan. It is produced by Shraddha Agrawal and co-produced by Akshit Lahoria, Gurjot Singh, Ginni Kapil Sharma and Komal Shahani Mohan. The distribution will be handled worldwide by Panorama Studios. The poster also carries the logo of Netflix, which suggests the film may arrive on the platform after its theatrical run.

The makers have not shared the full story yet. The title hints at a late life wedding within a family. The idea itself brings a fresh angle. It also opens space for humour and emotional moments. Kapil Sharma’s presence points towards situational comedy. Neetu Kapoor appears to play the central role around whom the story revolves. The film seems to focus on how a family reacts to change across generations.

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What the Daadi Ki Shaadi poster shows

The poster presents a bright and cheerful setting. A lush green background creates a light mood that matches the theme of a family celebration. Neetu Kapoor is placed at the centre of the frame. She appears joyful and confident. Kapil Sharma stands beside her with a warm expression. Sadia Khateeb is seen on the other side, adding a youthful energy to the composition.

The title is placed within a large fruit-bearing tree. This visual suggests ideas of family roots and growth. It also signals that relationships will remain at the heart of the story.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is visible on one side of the poster. Her presence marks her first appearance in a feature film. Another older male character stands opposite her. He is likely connected to the wedding storyline.

At the bottom, several supporting characters appear in a garden setting. Pink flowers and a fence frame the scene. The layout hints at a multi-generational family gathering and a festive atmosphere.

Also Read: Sadia Khateeb calls Daadi Ki Shaadi a ‘family vacation’; shares fun moments with Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

More Pages: Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection

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