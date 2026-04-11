The suspense over Salman Khan-Chitrangda Singh’s much-awaited film, Maatrubhumi, continues. The film was announced as Battle Of Galwan and was rechristened to Maatrubhumi earlier this year. The film is based on the 2020 conflict between India and China and since the relations between the two countries have improved recently, the Ministry of Defence had reservations about the film’s content. We have now learned from a trusted source that as per the directive of the Ministry, China may not be mentioned in the film.

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi undergoes major sanitising; no China mention in new version

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Earlier, the film was inspired by a real event. But as per the request of the Ministry of Defence, Salman Khan and director Apoorva Lakhia reshot the film by adding a fictional spin to the story. Accordingly, he reshot nearly 40% of the film as he added some romantic scenes, backstory, etc. The makers submitted the new cut, hoping that they would get the NOC. But the Ministry still has apprehensions.”

The source added, “One of the requests to Salman Khan is that China shouldn’t be mentioned in the film. This was communicated to the makers in advance. The cut of Maatrubhumi, which was submitted earlier this month, has no mention of China.” However, only those in the core team of Maatrubhumi are aware as to how the neighbouring country has been depicted or mentioned without naming it.

It now remains to be seen how the issue gets resolved and when the film is able to be released in cinemas. Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that Maatrubhumi might arrive on May 15. However, due to the present situation, that seems unlikely.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is expected to start shooting for Dil Raju's next. It co-stars Nayanthara and is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Salman also has Raj-DK’s superhero film in his kitty.

Also Read: Salman Khan drops romantic track ‘Mera Jee Nahi Bhara’ from Maatrubhumi starring Zeyn Shaw and debutante Abhishrri Sen

More Pages: Maatrubhumi Box Office Collection

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