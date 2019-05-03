Sara Ali Khan roped in as a face of a handbag brand Ceriz

Sara Ali Khan is on fire and why not? She is affable and has a pleasing personality. She already has wowed the critics with her super amazing performance in her films: Kedarnath and Simmba, and now has gone on to become a face of several brands! After bagging a deal with sports brand Puma, she has gone on to become a face of Ceriz, a handbag brand. The luxury brand is also known for their shoes. It is reported that Sara has been roped in for her chic and poised presence.

Recently, she took to Instagram to flaunt a street art she collaborated on making in association with Puma. She had written, “Woke up inspired and created something really cool with my new partner in crime @pumaindia #DoYou.”

Puma put out a statement which specified why they had hired her in the first place. The statement read, “Sara has a strong influence among the youth. Our women’s category has been in big focus for us. This association will be lucrative.”

On work front, Sara is working on Love Aaj Kal remake with Kartik Aaryan. The film is helmed by Imtiaz Ali. She has also bagged Coolie No 1 remake with Varun Dhawan.

