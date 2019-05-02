Bollywood Hungama
India’s Most Wanted Trailer Launch: “We are making a film that is pro-Indian” – Arjun Kapoor

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Arjun Kapoor is all set to take a different route with upcoming gritty drama, India’s Most Wanted. The film, helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, will tell the story of a manhunt of India’s Osama. The actor launched the trailer on Thursday where he talked about everything from terrorism to putting humanity before anything. The teaser was launched a week ago and it received criticism on social media.

India's Most Wanted Trailer Launch: "We are making a film that is pro-Indian" - Arjun Kapoor

When asked about the same at the trailer launch, Arjun Kapoor said, “I am not a Hindu. I am not a Muslim. I am an Indian. We are all Indians who are making this film. Therefore, we are putting our country and humanity before anything. This film is about people who don’t think about religion, caste and creed. I do not want to discuss that and give it importance. We would rather want to discuss the work of our intelligence bureau.”

Arjun further added, “It’s easy for people to type things on the computer sitting at home. But do they go and put themselves out there? People use words to rationalise thoughts. People use religion to make others think in a certain way. We are making a film that is pro-Indian.”

India’s Most Wanted is slated for May 24 release.

ALSO READ: India’s Most Wanted star Arjun Kapoor opens up about Masood Azhar listed as international terrorist

More Pages: India's Most Wanted Box Office Collection

