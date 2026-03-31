Sara Ali Khan has leased out her bungalow in Mumbai’s Andheri West in a long-term rental agreement valued at Rs 4.14 crores over approximately five years, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The property, located in the Belscot Co-operative Housing Society at Old Lokhandwala Complex, is expected to be used for school-related activities by the tenant.

Sara Ali Khan leases Andheri West bungalow for Rs 4.14 crores over five years

Monthly rent begins at Rs 6.5 lakhs

As per the agreement details, the monthly rent for the bungalow has been set at Rs 6.5 lakhs during the initial phase of the lease. The contract includes a three-year lock-in period, after which the rent will increase by 5 per cent annually from the third year onward.

The tenant has also paid a security deposit of Rs 20 lakhs as part of the arrangement.

The leave commencement date and rent commencement date for the agreement are both listed as May 1, 2026.

Property spans 4,500 sq ft in Lokhandwala Complex

The bungalow covers a carpet area of approximately 4,500 square feet and has been leased at a rate of Rs 144.44 per square foot, according to the documents reviewed.

Situated in Andheri West’s Old Lokhandwala Complex, the property is located in one of the city’s established residential pockets that has increasingly seen institutional and activity-based leasing in recent years.

Continued trend of celebrity real estate activity in Mumbai

The transaction adds to a broader pattern of high-value residential leasing involving film personalities in Mumbai’s western suburbs, particularly in areas such as Andheri West and Lokhandwala Complex, which remain popular due to their proximity to production hubs and studios.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Metro... In Dino and continues to remain active across film projects while also expanding her presence across brand and investment spaces.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan asked to prove her allegiance to Sanatan Dharma to enter Kedarnath temple

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