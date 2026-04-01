Akshay Kumar visits Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain with Dimple Kapadia and Tiger Shroff ahead of Bhooth Bangla release: “I prayed for the entire country”

Actor Akshay Kumar visited the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on April 1 along with his mother-in-law and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia and actor Tiger Shroff. The visit comes days ahead of the release of Akshay's upcoming film Bhooth Bangla.

Akshay Kumar visits Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain with Dimple Kapadia and Tiger Shroff ahead of Bhooth Bangla release: “I prayed for the entire country”

After offering prayers at the temple, Akshay spoke about the significance of the visit and shared that he prayed not only for his family but also for the country. He said, “It was really good...I prayed for the entire country and my family. I prayed that may our country always excel and progress.”

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Actor Akshay Kumar, along with his mother-in-law and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia, visited Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and offered prayers today. pic.twitter.com/Q21mMHWmZy — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2026

#WATCH | Ujjain, MP: After the prayers, actor Akshay Kumar says, "It was really good...I prayed for the entire country and my family. I prayed that may our country always excel and progress." https://t.co/xUwoYsIfWl pic.twitter.com/rpZMgroK1E — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2026

Visit comes ahead of Bhooth Bangla release

Akshay’s visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple takes place shortly before the theatrical release of Bhooth Bangla, which marks his reunion with director Priyadarshan after several successful collaborations in the past.

The film is scheduled to release on April 17 after its earlier release date of April 10 was revised. The change in schedule came amid strong theatrical buzz surrounding Dhurandhar The Revenge, prompting the makers to push the release slightly.

Mahakal ki nagri mein do action icons 🔱🔥#TigerShroff & #AkshayKumar taking blessings at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple.

Har Har Mahadev! 🙏💗 pic.twitter.com/oJvK6LWt1l — Tigerian_Harshit.K🚩 (@JKhillari) April 1, 2026

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal and late actor Asrani in key roles.

Akshay Kumar’s long-standing devotion to Lord Shiva

Akshay Kumar has often spoken publicly about his devotion to Lord Shiva. In February last year, he released the devotional track ‘Mahakal Chalo,’ which reflected his spiritual connection with Mahakal. The actor has also portrayed Lord Shiva on screen in films such as Oh My God 2 and Kannappa, further highlighting his association with the deity in his cinematic work as well.

Also Read: Ahmed Khan reveals ambitious new plan for Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome To The Jungle; shift grand sets to Mumbai

More Pages: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection

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