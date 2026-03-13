Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan made headlines in April 2024 after reports suggested that the two would be teaming up for a film backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. At the time, Bollywood Hungama had also confirmed that the project had gone on floors in May 2024. However, after generating initial buzz, the untitled film seemingly disappeared from the spotlight. Reports suggested that the shoot was halted after the first schedule was wrapped up.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan resume work on spy comedy backed by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga: Report

Now, it appears that the project is back on track. According to a report by Mid-Day, work on the film has progressed considerably over the last two months. The lead actors recently completed an extensive schedule in Mumbai in February, which reportedly included the filming of a large-scale song sequence. The film is being directed by debutant Aakash Kaushik and produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga.

The portal quoted a source saying, “‘Jai Hind’ is set against the Independence Day celebration that happens in Delhi. More than 700 dancers and junior artistes were roped in for the song that depicts the Independence Day parade. Karan and Guneet felt that a colourful, patriotic song, mounted on a grand scale, would add to the spy comedy’s appeal. It appears at a critical juncture in the movie. Ayushmann and Sara shot the track in two days.”

The report further stated that the unit still has an end-credit number left to film before director Aakash Kaushik can wrap up the project. The makers are reportedly eyeing a mid-2026 release.

However, it is worth noting that the project has not yet been officially announced by the makers. With production now moving forward, an official announcement is expected in the coming months.

