One of the top stars of Punjabi cinema Gippy Grewal has reportedly been issued a death threat by notorious gangster Goldy Brar. Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), shared an audio message in which the person who claims to be Goldy Brar can be heard making the death threat.

Punjabi superstar Gippy Grewal gets death threat from notorious gangster

Sukhbir also raised the matter with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, expressing concern after Grewal's security bandobast being withdrawn. Sukhbir claimed Gippy’s security was withdrawn by the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after Gippy went to meet Sukhbir Singh Badal.

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