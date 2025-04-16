Sanjay Mishra-Neena Gupta wrap up shoot of Luv Films’ Vadh 2: “The film is rooted in the same soul while exploring deeper human narratives”

The shoot of Vadh 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2022 acclaimed thriller Vadh, has officially been wrapped up. Reuniting celebrated actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, Vadh 2 serves as a spiritual sequel to Vadh—carrying forward the essence that made the original film resonate strongly with audiences. Vadh 2 aims to retain the introspective tone, moral tension and emotional complexity that defined Vadh, while venturing into new mysteries under the same thematic umbrella.

The film is directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg’s Luv Films.

Expressing his emotions on completion of Vadh 2, Sanjay Mishra said, “Vadh was not just a film, it was a cinematic experience that stayed with us and even the audience. To see it evolve into a franchise is both humbling and exciting. Working once again under Jaspal’s direction has been truly inspiring—his vision brings depth to every moment.”

Neena Gupta added, “It’s rare to find stories with such a unique voice. Jaspal [Singh Sandhu] has an eye for truth and tension that makes him a standout storyteller. I am so proud to be part of this journey once again and excited for the audiences to see what we have in store for them in Vadh 2.”

Director Jaspal Singh Sandhu shared, “Vadh 2 is rooted in the same soul, while exploring deeper human narratives. Collaborating again with Sanjay ji and Neena ji has been a gift. I am grateful to Luv Films for believing in this vision and backing it with heart and I can't wait for the audience to step into this world we've built together.”

Vadh 2 will release in 2025. Earlier this year, the team of Vadh 2 had sought divine blessings for their film at the auspicious Mahakumbh held in Prayagraj, by participating in the sacred holy dip at the Sangam Ghat.

