Esha Verma, daughter of Ashwin Verma and stepdaughter of popular television actress Rupali Ganguly, shared an emotional video on social media following the ongoing public dispute between her and her father’s current wife. The post comes after a legal battle ensued between Esha and Ganguly, who recently filed a Rs. 50 crore defamation suit against her stepdaughter.

Esha Verma breaks down in emotional video reflecting on public scrutiny after speaking up against stepmother Rupali Ganguly

In her earlier accusations, Esha alleged that Rupali Ganguly was involved in an affair with her father Ashwin Verma during his marriage to her mother, Sapna Verma. One of Esha’s claims included that Rupali used the same bed in their Los Angeles home that was once shared by her parents before their separation. These allegations triggered widespread attention, prompting Ganguly to take legal action.

In the video posted to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Esha appears visibly distressed and on the verge of tears as she speaks about the emotional toll the controversy has taken on her. “How hard and traumatising something you go through publicly affects someone. Some days you can be okay, and some days you are a complete wreck,” she said. “You get scrutinised for wanting to speak up, and you also get questioned, ‘Where the fu*k did you go?’ When you have your own family, who wants to destroy you for just trying to live her life? I tried to be happy, but we don’t talk about these things.”

In the caption accompanying the video, Esha further elaborated on her struggles. “I was a nepo baby kept in the shadows. I grew up with silence, confusion and pain that wasn’t mine to carry. When the truth came out — expectedly and loudly — I was the one blamed. I was scared. I was unprotected. And instead of being supported, I was shamed. But after months of harassment, I am standing my ground.”

Ashwin Verma, a businessman, was first married to Sapna Verma in 1997. The couple separated in 2008. He later remarried twice before eventually tying the knot with Rupali Ganguly in 2013. Ganguly and Ashwin currently have a 11-year-old son. As the legal proceedings unfold, both parties remain in the public spotlight. Neither Rupali Ganguly nor Ashwin Verma has issued a new public statement following Esha’s recent post.

