Amazon has scrapped the spin-offs Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana following their first seasons. Meanwhile, the main Citadel series, featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, is set for a 2026 release and now has an official synopsis.

Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Citadel: Honey Bunny and Matilda De Angelis’ Citadel: Diana, not renewed for season 2

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, announced that the Indian and Italian narratives from Honey Bunny

“Although these popular and well-received international chapters won’t move forward as standalone series, Season 2 of Citadel will be our most thrilling installment yet,” said Sanders. He also shared that the upcoming season will further explore the emotional arcs of Nadia (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), Mason (Richard Madden), and Orlick (Stanley Tucci).

Sanders also promised high-stakes storytelling, a bold cinematic experience, and exciting new cast members. “We can’t wait to reveal what’s coming next when Citadel Season 2 premieres worldwide in the second quarter of 2026,” he added.

The cancellation of Citadel's international spin-offs didn’t come as a shock, especially after the unexpected departure of Amazon MGM head Jennifer Salke, who had championed the global spy thriller as her most ambitious project with the company.

The series centers on the secretive spy agency Citadel. Following its downfall, its agents’ memories are erased. The official synopsis poses a gripping question: “Now the powerful syndicate, Manticore, is rising in the void. Can the Citadel agents recollect their past and summon the strength to fight back?”

The second season of the main Citadel series is currently in post-production, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci returning to their roles. The cast also includes Leo Woodall, Ashleigh Cummings, Paul Bazely, Roland Møller, Moira Kelly, and more.

Season one of Citadel, along with its international spin-offs Citadel: Diana and Citadel: Honey Bunny, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

