Last Updated 16.05.2019 | 5:30 PM IST

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal and Jaaved Jaffrey’s son Meezaan Jaffrey’s trailer of Malaal to be out this week!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The wait is finally over as the trailer of Malaal will be launched on the 18th May, 2019. For the first time, Bhansali Productions collaborates with T-Series for a love story directed by Mangesh Hadawale.

Known to launch and nurture new talent, Sanjay Leela Bhansali introduces his niece Sharmin Segal and Meezaan, son of actor Jaaved Jaaferi, who he has personally groomed and trained to face the silver screen.

The details about the lead pair has been under wraps for a while now, but with the trailer launch on 18th May 2019, the audiences will join in this new journey of Meezaan & Sharmin Segal.

Gulshan Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali present Malaal. Directed by Mangesh Hadawle and introducing Sharmin Segal and Meezaan, the film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to launch Sharmin Segal with his new film (Read details)

More Pages: Malaal Box Office Collection

