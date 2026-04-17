Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming romantic drama Love & War will release worldwide on January 21, 2027. The film will arrive during the Republic Day weekend and is expected to be one of the major theatrical releases of the year.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War set for January 21, 2027 release worldwide

The project stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The casting has already generated strong interest among audiences, as the trio come together for the first time in a film directed by Bhansali.

The announcement comes after Ranbir Kapoor recently confirmed that the film had been postponed from its earlier planned release window. The actor shared the update during an Instagram Live session marking the anniversary of his lifestyle brand ARKS. The film was earlier expected to release in June 2026.

According to reports, the makers decided to shift the release date to avoid a direct box office clash with Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic.

Mounted on a large scale, Love & War is described as a romantic drama with a strong emotional core. The film is expected to reflect Bhansali’s signature storytelling style and visual approach. It is also being positioned as one of his most ambitious romantic projects so far.

The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, indicating a wide theatrical rollout across multiple markets in India and overseas.

Also Read: Love & War: No Phones, No Leaks – Sanjay Leela Bhansali enforces strict security on sets of the Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal starrer

More Pages: Love and War Box Office Collection

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