With a dreamy ensemble headlining the ambitious project, the makers are ensuring to take every precautionary measure to keep everything under wraps.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War continues to remain one of the most closely followed projects in development, and recent measures on set indicate the makers’ intent to maintain tight control over the visual and narrative elements of the Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal starrer. As anticipation grows around the film, strict security protocols have reportedly been enforced to avoid any unauthorised leaks.

Love & War: No Phones, No Leaks – Sanjay Leela Bhansali enforces strict security on sets of the Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal starrer

According to an independent industry source, the production has gone beyond standard confidentiality practices. “Not just NDAs, the team of SLB’s Love & War is taking extra measures to prevent any leaks. Phones are not allowed on set, and every member has to submit their devices before entering. This is definitely taking the curiosity to see the set a notch higher.”

The move comes at a time when audience interest around the film is steadily increasing, particularly given its casting. The project brings together the trio together in leading roles— marking the first time they will share screen space in a single film. The combination alone has contributed significantly to the film’s visibility even in its production stage.

Bhansali, known for his detailed storytelling approach and emphasis on visual scale, is reportedly maintaining a high level of confidentiality around the project’s look and treatment. Over the years, the filmmaker has built a reputation for crafting visually rich narratives, and Love & War is expected to follow a similar trajectory, though specific details about the storyline remain under wraps.

The film also marks a notable reunion between Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor, who made his debut with the director’s Saawariya in 2007. Their collaboration had not continued after the film, making this project a significant development for both. Additionally, Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reunite on screen after their 2022 release Brahmastra, while Bhatt collaborates again with Bhansali following Gangubai Kathiawadi.

For Vicky Kaushal, Love & War marks his first professional association with the filmmaker. The actor has previously shared screen space with Bhatt in Raazi and with Kapoor in Sanju, adding an additional layer of familiarity within the cast dynamic.

With production underway under tight supervision, Love & War continues to generate curiosity, with the makers clearly prioritising secrecy as they shape one of the year’s most anticipated films.

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali confirms Love & War is 90% complete

More Pages: Love and War Box Office Collection

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