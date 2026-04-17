Kartik Aaryan to team up with Reema Kagti for new Namah Pictures project? Here’s what we know!

Kartik Aaryan is in early discussions to collaborate with Reema Kagti on a new film backed by Namah Pictures. The project is currently at a very initial stage of development. Other details about the film are being kept under wraps. A report by Variety speculates that Kartik has not yet given his final approval. However, he remains the leading contender for the role at this stage.

Kartik Aaryan to team up with Reema Kagti for new Namah Pictures project? Here’s what we know!

The possible collaboration stands out because of the different creative spaces associated with the actor and the filmmaker. Reema Kagti is known for directing projects such as Talaash, Gold, Dahaad and Superboys of Malegaon.

The report further suggests that Kartik is exploring roles that expand his screen image and allow him to take on different kinds of characters. The proposed film with Kagti could become a distinctive addition to his lineup if confirmed.

Namah Pictures developing multiple projects

The Reema Kagti project is one of three films currently being developed by Namah Pictures for the coming year. The banner, led by Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora, has also signed directors Vishal Devrukhkar and Dnyanesh Zoting for two separate projects. Namah Pictures has earlier produced films such as Beyond the Clouds, Anandi Gopal, Lost and Satyaprem Ki Katha.

The production house is also preparing for the release of its upcoming web series Phoolan, based on the life of Phoolan Devi. The series will premiere on Prime Video later this year.

The story focuses on a key chapter in Phoolan Devi’s life during a prolonged armed siege and explores her resistance within a deeply unequal social structure.

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film lineup

Kartik Aaryan currently has several projects in different stages of development. He is set to appear next in a musical romance directed by Anurag Basu alongside Sreeleela. He also has Naagzilla, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, scheduled for release around Valentine’s Day weekend next year.

His lineup also includes a sports drama directed by Kabir Khan and the action thriller Captain India directed by Shimit Amin. Apart from these, he is also reported to be in talks for upcoming films with Luv Ranjan and Aanand L. Rai. Another installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is also in development, with Anees Bazmee expected to return as director, with production planned for mid-2027.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan starrer Naagzilla to release during Valentine’s Day weekend 2027

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