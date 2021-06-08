Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.06.2021 | 4:46 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt to resume shooting from June 15 with new SOP’s

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

As the shoots have resumed in the state of Maharashtra with new unlock guidelines, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi will also resume their shooting from June 15. However, the new SOP's prohibits the shooting of dance or crowd sequences. Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, several other films will also resume with their sequences from June 15.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt to resume shooting from June 15 with new SOP's

Shoots came to a halt after the Maharashtra government imposed lockdown in the state owing to the deadly second wave of Covid-19. The lockdown was announced in mid-April and Gangubai Kathiawadi's shooting also stopped after that. After Mumbai and Maharashtra witnessed a decline in the number of fresh Covid cases and increase in vaccination, the government has decided to allow production houses to resume shoot but with several timing and crowd restrictions.

Titled Gangubai Kathiawadi, Gangubai, remembered as The Madam of Kamathipura in the pages of history, was pushed into prostitution at an early age, and later became an extremely influential pimp with numerous ferocious gangsters as her client.

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Mahhi Vij loses her brother to COVID-19;…

Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress Tarla…

After Toilet- Ek Prem Katha, Bhumi Pednekar…

Ekta Kapoor claims victim’s mother confirmed…

TV producer Vikas Gupta tested positive for…

Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and other…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification