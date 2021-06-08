Sara Ali Khan often shares pictures and videos with her family members on her social media account. Recently, she posted an unseen and adorable image with her mother Amrita Singh in which she is seen giving her a head massage.

Sharing the adorable picture, Sara captioned it, with a couple of emojis capturing her mood.

We now hear from sources that the mother-daughter duo is coming together on the screen for the first time. The duo will be seen endorsing the brand MamaEarth. Sara Ali Khan is quite popular in the brands’ circuit because of her immense popularity. Now for a special TVC, mother Amrita Singh has been roped in by the brand too.

This endorsement also marks Amrita Singh’s return to the brand world after more than 30 years. She had voluntarily stepped away from all the limelight decades ago.

The TVC of the hair care brand MamaEarth is all set to release tomorrow and it will be lovely to see the bond they share in real life on screen. Sara, who has always lived with her mom has often expressed in interviews and social media posts on how close she is to her mother.

