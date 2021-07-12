Sanjay Leela Bhansali is willing to wait for as long as it takes to release his new film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt, in movie theatres. Unlike several filmmakers in the last one year who have avowed allegiance to the big screen and then succumbed to the zeroes on the cheques offered by the big players on the OTT platform, Bhansali is very clear that Gangubai belongs to the big screen.

“SLB is immensely pleased with the end-result. He feels Gangubai Kathiawadi is his biggest and best film to date in terms of the scale and size of the visuals and emotions. These cannot be relocated to the OTT platform at any cost,” revealed a source close to the project.

But what if the pandemic persists? “SLB is willing to wait it out, no matter how long it takes,” says the source.

