Himesh Reshammiya to launch Indian Idol contestant Mohd Danish with a new song

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Music composer Himesh Reshammiya is all set to launch the Indian Idol contestant, Mohd Danish. Danish will be heard in the second song from the album 'Himesh Ke Dil Se'.

Himesh will now be launching Indian Idol contestant Mohd Danish with a beautiful soul stirring song on heartbreak that has been composed by Himesh with lyrics by Sameer Anjana.

Talking about the song Himesh Reshammiya says, "Mohd Danish has sung exceptionally well and people will be very happy to see a new singer perform like a veteran in this song. I’m extremely satisfied with his singing just the way Pawandeep and Arunita or Sawai Bhat sang my compositions and delivered beautifully and I am humbled to know that all their songs have done very well."

Himesh will be announcing the release date of this song soon.

Also Read: Javed Ali, Shaan and Mika Singh pay an emotional tribute to Dilip Kumar on the sets of Indian Pro Music League

