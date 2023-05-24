As per IANS, on Tuesday, Delhi court granted permission to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is implicated in a money laundering case alongside alleged conmam Sukesh Chandrasekar, to travel overseas from May 25 to June 12. Special Judge Shailendra Malik approved Fernandez's request, stating that she needed to travel to Abu Dhabi from May 25 to May 27 in order to attend the IIFA Awards. Additionally, the judge permitted her to travel to Milan, Italy from May 28 to June 12 after the actress asserted that she had to participate in a film shoot.

Jacqueline Fernandez granted permission by Delhi court to travel overseas for IIFA awards and film shoot amid Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s extortion case

Special Judge Shailendra Malik from the Patiala House Courts has given approval for Jacqueline to travel overseas. Previously, on November 15, the court had granted her pre-arrest bail. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently filed an additional charge sheet where Jacqueline was named as an accused. On September 26, the court had also provided temporary protection from arrest for her.

Both Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, prominent figures in Bollywood, have provided their testimonies as witnesses in the case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) previously seized assets and fixed deposits amounting to Rs 7.2 crore that belonged to Jacqueline. The ED classified these gifts and properties as “proceeds” of crime received by the actress.

In February, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted an additional charge sheet against Pinky Irani, who is claimed to be an associate of Chandrashekhar and responsible for introducing him to Bollywood actors. The charge sheet alleged that Pinky would select lavish gifts for Jacqueline and deliver them to her residence after Chandrashekhar made the payments. The probe agency had previously filed the initial charge sheet in December 2021 regarding this case.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is one of the main suspects in the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case that the Enforcement Directorate is looking into. He is also charged in numerous other cases that the Economic Offences Wing, Delhi Police, and ED are looking into.

In an earlier statement given to the media, Sukesh Chandrashekhar not only admitted being in a relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez but also alleged that they were quite serious about each other. Furthermore, he had also hurled allegations at Nora Fatehi, calling her ‘jealous’ and maintaining firmly that she was trying to contact him but he always ignored her because of his relationship with the Murder 2 actress.

