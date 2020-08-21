Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines for her opinions on the film industry, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, and nepotism. In recent times, she has even called out many industry folks. She recently posted on social media which had a decade-old interview of Aamir Khan allegedly saying though his wife Kiran Rao and ex-wife Reena Dutta were Hindus, his kids will still follow Islam.

Posting the interview, Kangana wrote, "Hindu + Muslim = Muslim Yeh toh kattarpanthi hai,outcome of a marriage is not just a blend of genes and cultures but even religions. Bachchon ko Allah ki ebadat bhi seekhayein aur Shri Krishn ki Bhakti bhi, yehi secularism hai na? ⁦@aamir_khan."

As it turns out, it was a fake interview. A Twitter user claimed that the interview that Kangana had shared was a fake one and that at the time, Aamir Khan had reportedly filed a complaint and the person was caught.

Soon, netizens started to denounce Kangana Ranaut for spreading fake news about Aamir Khan’s religious beliefs.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is currently in Turkey shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha.

This interview was completely concocted to spread lies. Aamir had filed a complaint against this and the person was later caught. Aamir had also firmly established of not giving such an interview. #StopFakeNews https://t.co/ZZHC4unhXd — Surendhar MK (@SurendharMK) August 18, 2020

