Sanjay Leela Bhansali records a song with Shreya Ghoshal

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has just recorded another song for Gangubai Kathiawadi in the voice of Shreya Ghosal. The song was recorded earlier this week amidst tight precautionary measures.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali records a song with Shreya Ghoshal

Says a source in the know, “The recording happened under the strictest precautionary measures. Normally we find at least 25-30 people at a song recording. For this song recording there were just five peope, including director-music composer Sanjay Leela Bhansali and singer Shreya Ghoshal.”

The film’s shooting is expected to resume next month.

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot a grand item song with Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection

