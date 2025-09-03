Acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is facing a legal controversy after an FIR was filed against him and two members of his team in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The complaint, lodged on Monday, September 1, by line producer Prateek Taj Mathur, alleges fraud, misbehaviour, and breach of trust.

According to Circle Officer Vishal Jangid, Mathur claimed that he was hired as a line producer for Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War, but his contract was later abruptly cancelled, revealed a PTI report. He alleged that Bhansali, along with producers Arvind Gill and Utkarsh Bali, removed him from the project without paying him, despite his taking on multiple responsibilities during production.

Mathur stated in the FIR that he had arranged all necessary resources for the shoot and coordinated with government departments as required. However, when he attempted to meet Bhansali’s team at a hotel, he was allegedly met with misbehaviour and disrespect. The FIR has been registered under charges of fraud, criminal conspiracy, and criminal intimidation, and Bichhwal SHO Govind Singh Charan is currently investigating the matter.

The FIR raises serious questions about the internal handling of production responsibilities and the professional conduct of those involved in the project. As of now, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his team have not issued a response regarding the allegations.

Love & War, directed by Bhansali, is an epic saga starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. The film reportedly features Ranbir and Vicky as Indian Air Force pilots. Several portions of the movie were recently shot in Rajasthan. As per the latest reports, it has been learnt that a visual from the film is expected to be unveiled on Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, September 28, although it remains unconfirmed whether this will be a first look poster or a teaser featuring all three actors. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release in March 2026.

With the FIR now registered and the investigation underway, the legal dispute has cast a shadow over the production of what is expected to be one of the most anticipated films of 2026.

