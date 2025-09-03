EXCLUSIVE: Ahan Shetty to headline India’s first horror film inspired by a national tragedy; produced by Khyati Madaan’s Not Out Entertainment and Prashant Gunjalkar

Ahan Shetty is set to headline India’s first horror film inspired by a real-life national tragedy, produced by Khyati Madaan’s Not Out Entertainment and Prashant Gunjalkar. Slated to go on floors in early 2026, the film is India’s first horror feature inspired by a real-life national tragedy.

Ahan made his mark with his debut film, Tadap (2021), a massy romantic drama produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, which made a significant impact at the box office. He will next be seen in the big-ticket film Border 2, also starring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan, scheduled for Republic Day 2026. The patriotic drama is poised to be one of the biggest theatrical spectacles of the next year.

Marking a significant shift from his current line-up, this new film places Ahan in a mass entertainer that blends horror with a powerful love story, built on a gripping thriller narrative. Positioned as India’s first horror film around a real historical tragedy, it also marks a bold tonal departure for the actor.

The title, said to be especially intriguing, will be unveiled soon. With plot and director details still under wraps, the makers are backing a massy theatrical horror experience that Hindi cinema has long been craving. The announcement of the female lead is also expected soon.

The film is produced by Khyati Madaan under her banner Not Out Entertainment and by Prashant Gunjalkar. Madaan, known for her decade-long work with studios like Red Chillies Entertainment, Disney India and Maddock Films, launched Not Out Entertainment earlier this year with a clear mission to revive theatrical Hindi cinema through genre-defining storytelling. Her slate already includes Abhootpurva, a romantic horror comedy, and a slice-of-life drama directed by acclaimed filmmaker Habib Faisal, known for directing National Award-winning Do Dooni Chaar (2010) and Ishaqzaade (2012). Gunjalkar, founder of Pals & Peers, brings decades of experience in talent management, brand collaborations, and event-led entertainment.

