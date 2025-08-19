REVEALED: Sanjay Leela Bhansali goes global; Love & War to be his first overseas shoot in 26 years after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

2026 is going to be exciting as some of the biggest films, featuring popular names, are scheduled for release. One of the highly awaited ones is Love & War. It is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and features an envious star cast comprising Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Another factor that is enticing about this film is that its Bhansali’s first film in 26 years, which will be shot abroad.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for making grand and visually spectacular films. Yet, he hasn’t gone abroad for the same for his films like Devdas (2002), Black (2005), Saawariya (2007), Guzaarish (2010), Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015), Padmaavat (2018) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1998) was the last film for which he travelled abroad, to Hungary (depicted in the film as Italy), to shoot a crucial sequence of the second half.”

The source continued, “But for Love & War, there’s a requirement of a foreign location. Hence, the filmmaker travelled to Rome, Italy, for a recce earlier this month. The film is expected to be shot in the Italian capital and maybe, a few more places in Europe, later this year.”

As per reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be shooting big face-off sequences between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal this month. The report further stated that around 100 days of shooting were completed until July and 90 more days of filming are left.

Love & War is scheduled to be released on March 20, 2026, on Ramzan Eid. It reunites Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Ranbir Kapoor after nearly 18 years. Ranbir debuted in SLB’s Saawariya. Meanwhile, Alia had worked with the blockbuster director in his last film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. As for Vicky Kaushal, this is his first outing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

