Directed by Bhav Dhulia of Khakee: The Bihar Chapter fame, the third instalment is said to have raw action, a desi core, and a powerful villain to match John’s role.

John Abraham is all set to return to one of his most loved franchises — Force. Known for his tough cop avatars and high-octane action films, the actor is gearing up to revisit the role of ACP Yashvardhan Singh in Force 3. After the success of the first two instalments, the third chapter is now officially in the works, with Bhav Dhulia, best known for Netflix’s acclaimed web series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, stepping in as director.

John Abraham to reboot Force franchise with Force 3 — big action face-off planned

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source confirmed that the project has been greenlit and shared key details about what fans can expect. “John Abraham is rebooting the Force franchise, as he strongly believes in the character of ACP Yashvardhan Singh. He has developed a film that stays true to the ‘Desi’ elements of Force franchise and bestowed the responsibilities of direction to Bhav Dhulia,” the source revealed.

The insider also hinted at the larger vision behind the film. “Force 3 is expected to go on floors towards the end of 2025. Apart from John, the makers are looking to cast a strong name to play the negative lead of the film. The idea is to create an action face-off between two men, much like John Abraham and Vidyut Jammwal in Force,” the source added.

This revelation has already sparked excitement among fans who remember the iconic face-off between John and Vidyut in the original Force (2011), which became one of the highlights of the film. With plans for another powerful villain to go head-to-head with John, Force 3 seems to be aiming at recreating that same raw, intense energy.

Meanwhile, John Abraham has kept busy with diverse projects. He was last seen in Tehran, which premiered on ZEE5, and has been working on a high-profile biopic based on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria. Reports suggest that while pre-production for Force 3 begins in late 2025, John will only start shooting in the second half of 2026 once his other commitments are complete.

If the rumours are true, a trusted franchise, a fan-favorite character, and Bhav Dhulia’s sharp storytelling at the helm, Force 3 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated action blockbusters on the horizon.

Also Read: John Abraham leads North East United FC as team receives President’s cup from Droupadi Murmu

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.