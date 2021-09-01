Bollywood Hungama

Anees Bazmee to direct a love story next

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

The king of laughter is about to change gears. Has Anees Bazmee had enough of comedy? Or else, why is he switching to a love story next? Yes, Anees is moving to a romantic film after he completes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Shedding light on the change of mood in his career, Anees says, “Yes, I’ve written a love story during the lockdown. But it isn’t as if I’m giving up comedies. Why would I do that? I think it was David Dhawanji who said, ‘Why open the bonnet and tamper with a car when it is running smoothly?’ Even today wherever I go, people tell me that the last 20 minutes of my film Welcome are unparalleled. ‘Aapne kaise kiya?’ they want to know. Making people laugh especially in these trying times, is an art. Why would I want to give it up?”

However, a swerve into love lane is not unwelcome for the Welcome director. “I have made romantic films in the past, like Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha which was very successful. I am no stranger to love.”

The love story is likely to star Kartik Aaryan whose career is on a roll.

Also Read: Anees Bazmee celebrates 31 years Rajesh Khanna, Govinda, Juhi Chawla starrer Swarg, shares a throwback picture

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

