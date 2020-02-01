A month ago it was reported that actors Sanjay Kapoor and Divya Dutta will be coming together for a short film. Now, as per reports, the film helmed by Guneet Monga is tentatively titled Sleeping Partner, will explore the topic of domestic violence and marital rape.

Talking to a tabloid, Sanjay Kapoor said that he has never played a role like this ever before. He said that it will be shocking for the audience to realise how normal, middle-class guys could behave inside the four walls of their homes. The actor further said that the movie is a subject that has not been strongly established yet. Kapoor hopes that after the film, women who are facing violence and living in close-knit families will have the confidence to speak out. He said that their job will be done if women manage to stand up to abusive husbands.

Meanwhile, Divya Dutta said that even though she would have fun on the set while shooting, she would often return home feeling disturbed. She would often end up crying as such stories are powerful and real and can affect one's psyche.

