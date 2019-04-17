Bollywood Hungama
Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel lashes out at Randeep Hooda for coming out in support of Alia Bhatt

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Just a day ago, Randeep Hooda came out in support of his Highway co-star Alia Bhatt after the latter took the high road in giving a response to Kangana Ranaut. While the latter accused her of giving a mediocre performance in Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt maintained her cool by responding that she would work harder. While Randeep appreciated Alia for maintaining her dignity, Rangoli Chandel has slammed the Jism 2 actor for supporting Bhatt.

For the uninitiated, in an earlier post, shared by Randeep Hooda on Twitter, he hadn’t mentioned any name but his tweet was a clearly indication towards Kangana Ranaut. He wrote, “Dearest @aliaa08 I’m so glad you are not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work .. kudos to you for your continued efforts to outdo yourself.” Followed by this, Rangoli Chandel responded on the same platform soon after the post was shared where she slammed the actor for supporting Alia. She said, “Alia baby ko bachane ko nepotism gang ki khud ki himmat nahin toh tujhko aage kiya, I know during film Ungli what u did, kitna harass kiya tune Kangana ko aur kitna bada chatukar hai tu Karan Johar ka….(contd) @RandeepHooda.”

She went on to add, “(Contd)…..magar phir bhi tera kuch nahin hua, at least people like Alia are successful because of chamchagiri, bhai tu to permanent failure hai @RandeepHooda.”

Kangana Ranaut had earlier lashed out at Alia Bhatt for being a puppet in the hands of Karan Johar taking her anger towards nepotism in Bollywood industry to the next level. Furthermore, recently, when Kangana was asked about Alia being pitted against her for the best performance of the year post her act in Gully Boy, Kangana once again slammed her performance calling it mediocre. However, Alia has taken the criticism in her stride and maintained that she would like to believe that she will work harder in her next films and be hopeful that Kangana may like her performance in her upcoming films.

Also Read: Randeep Hooda is all praises for Alia Bhatt as he takes a JIBE at Kangana Ranaut

