The patriotic television drama Fauji 2.0, produced by acclaimed filmmaker Sandeep Singh in collaboration with Doordarshan, has achieved a significant milestone by completing 100 successful episodes. A modern reimagining of the iconic 1988 series Fauji—which introduced Indian audiences to the now legendary Shah Rukh Khan—this reboot has struck a chord with viewers across generations.

Sandeep Singh and Doordarshan’s Fauji 2.0 completes 100 episodes; Gauahar Khan says, “Wanted to inspire girls who dream of serving the nation”

The original Fauji not only launched Shah Rukh Khan’s career but also set a benchmark in Indian television history, celebrating the Indian armed forces with heartfelt storytelling and memorable music. It laid the foundation for what would become the journey of India's biggest film star and delivered a soundtrack that became an instant classic—something rare for TV series at the time.

Speaking on the milestone, Sandeep Singh, producer of Fauji 2.0, said: “When we set out to revive Fauji, we knew we had big shoes to fill. But we also knew India needed its heroes celebrated again. This show is a tribute to our armed forces and a salute to the indomitable Indian spirit.”

Actress Gauahar Khan, who portrays a commanding woman in uniform, shared, “As a woman in uniform on screen, I wanted to inspire girls who dream of serving the nation. I'm grateful to Sandeep and Doordarshan for giving me this platform to tell such an empowering story.”

Vicky Jain, who plays a pivotal role in the show, added, “Being a part of Fauji 2.0 is an honour. The love and discipline of the military world taught me so much, both as an actor and a human being. Completing 100 episodes feels like winning a war with creativity.”

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Doordarshan, says, “At Doordarshan, our mission has always been to create meaningful content that unites the country. Fauji 2.0 carries forward that legacy with pride, passion, and patriotism. We are proud of this milestone and look forward to many more.”

With a compelling narrative, strong performances, and a patriotic spirit that pulses through every episode, Fauji 2.0 has established itself as a modern-day classic. The music of the series has also become an unexpected hit, echoing the success of its predecessor and reinforcing the emotional connection with the audience.

Fauji 2.0 not only honors the legacy of the original but also brings forth fresh perspectives and renewed pride in the Indian armed forces. As it continues to inspire, unite, and entertain, the series proves that the spirit of Fauji is truly timeless.

