It’s official! Hrithik Roshan joins hands with Hombale Films, makers of Kantara and KGF; deets inside

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Hombale Films is one of the biggest film production houses in the Indian entertainment industry and has truly set a new benchmark with its highly successful films. While the studio has consistently amazed audiences with its mega blockbusters, the latest and most exciting update is that Hombale Films has officially announced a project with superstar Hrithik Roshan. The announcement itself has sparked widespread conversation. This is indeed big news for both Hrithik Roshan's fans and moviegoers across India.

Talking about the same, the founder Vijay Kiragandur shared, "Very happy with this collaboration. At Hombale Films, our purpose is to tell stories that inspire and transcend boundaries. Partnering with Hrithik Roshan is a step forward in realizing that vision, crafting a film where intensity meets imagination on a grand scale. We are committed to delivering an experience that is both powerful and timeless."

Adding further, Hrithik shared, "Hombale has been home to some very unique stories over the years. I'm looking forward to partnering with them and delivering a cinematic experience for our audience. We are dreaming big and committed to bringing the vision to life.”

Hombale Films is one production house that has emerged as one of the biggest content creators in India, delivering blockbuster pan-India films over the past few years with titles like KGF Chapter 1 & Chapter 2, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, and Kantara. They have not only set a new benchmark in storytelling but have also consistently delivered box office successes.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan is one of the biggest and most beloved superstars in the country. With his distinct personality, incredible on-screen presence, and flawless acting, he has delivered some of the industry's biggest hits. He also boasts one of the strongest upcoming lineups, with War 2 and Krrish 4, both highly anticipated by fans.

Now, the announcement of a collaboration between Hombale Films and Hrithik Roshan has taken excitement to an entirely new stratosphere.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR to shoot War 2 dance-off in June: Report

Tags : , , , ,

