The renowned Bollywood star will be campaigning for the smart and stylish RUV350 e-scooter, according to the latest statement from the brand.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has officially come on board as the brand ambassador for BGauss, a rising player in the electric two-wheeler segment promoted by the RR Global Group. The move comes as BGauss looks to strengthen its identity in India's growing EV market, blending cutting-edge tech with urban mobility solutions.

Ajay Devgn joins BGauss as brand ambassador for its electric mobility push

Known for his dependable screen persona, Devgn's association with the brand is expected to boost its mass appeal and help connect with consumers across the country. The actor will front campaigns for the company’s flagship electric scooters, beginning with the newly launched RUV350. Sharing his thoughts on the association, Ajay Devgn said, “BGauss, an Indian brand, is focused on building world-class electric vehicles, and I've associated with them for this meaningful reason. The RUV350 reflects their commitment to quality and innovation and marks a step forward in the journey toward smarter, cleaner mobility.”

BGauss Founder and MD, Hemant Kabra, added, “At BGauss, we focus on creating practical and reliable electric mobility designed specifically for Indian roads. Our vehicles embody this commitment. Ajay Devgn’s integrity and mass appeal perfectly resonate with our brand ethos, and we believe his partnership will significantly strengthen our reach as we promote sustainable urban mobility.”

The RUV350, touted as a smart and sturdy city commuter, boasts a 3.5 kW in-wheel motor and a 3 kWh LFP battery, delivering a top speed of 75 km/h and a certified range of up to 145 km. It features a metal body, 16-inch alloy wheels, spacious boot, and high-tech upgrades like a 5-inch TFT display, turn-by-turn navigation, cruise control, hill-hold, and regenerative braking. Also in the lineup is the latest version of the BGauss C12, featuring a 2.9 kWh lithium battery, 2500W motor, and a 60 km/h top speed. It now comes with dual-tone styling and a TFT display with two themes, combining aesthetics with smart features like reverse mode, fall-sense, and CBS braking.

With Devgn as the face of the brand, BGauss is aiming to make EVs a more aspirational and responsible mobility choice for India’s youth and urban commuters. The company plans to launch more models and expand its dealership network over the next two years.

