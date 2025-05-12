After the actor took a stand against working with the Pakistani actress, the directors too have showcased their support towards Rane.

Sanam Teri Kasam 2 Row: Harshvardhan Rane slams Mawra Hocane as she accuses him of ‘using her name for attention’; says, “I have zero tolerance for any attack on my nation’s dignity”

Amid escalating Indo-Pak tensions, Harshvardhan Rane has finally broken his silence after Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane lashed out at him on social media for stepping away from Sanam Teri Kasam 2. In a strongly-worded Instagram story, Rane called her statement ‘an attempt at personal attack’ while emphasizing that he chose to step down from the film because he ‘has zero tolerance for any attack on his nation's dignity’.

The controversy erupted when Hocane reacted sharply to reports that Rane had refused to work with her in the sequel to their 2016 romantic drama due to ongoing geopolitical issues. In a post shared on her social media (as reported by FilmiBeat), Mawra wrote, "I don't know whether to call this unfortunate, sad or comical. someone I expected to have basic common sense has risen from deep slumber with a PR strategy. Look around you, look at what's going on!!! We could all hear explosions, children in my country died due to an unjustified cowardly attack, innocent lives are lost and after multiple attempts to still maintain grace and peace, a befitting response by my armed forces have caused frenzy in your country last night. While our nations are at war, this is what you come up with.. a PR statement to get attention??? What a pity!"

"Making such announcements at this volatile time, it's both shameful and bizarre to see you so hungry and desperate. If throwing all the respect away and using my name after 9 years is getting you the headlines, you might be surrounded by the wrong team. Praying for our soldiers.. and civilians on both sides, not immersed in the thoughts of what my next film should be! May sense prevail", she added.

Responding to this, Harshvardhan Rane said, “That sounded like an attempt at personal attack. Fortunately, I have tolerance to overlook such attempts - but have zero tolerance for any attack on my nation's dignity. An Indian farmer would pluck out the unwanted weed from his crop its called WEEDING, the farmer doesnt need a PR team for this act, its called common sense. I simply offered to step down from Part 2. I am fully within my rights to choose not to work with individuals who label my country's actions as 'cowardly.' so much hate in her speech, so many personal remarks, I never mentioned her name or resorted to calling her names. Didn't attack her dignity as a woman. I intend to maintain that standard.”

The directors of Sanam Teri Kasam, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, have also weighed in on the controversy, standing firmly with Rane. In a statement to Hindustan Times, they said, “So we fully agree with our government’s decision: Not a single rupee should be paid. Not a single minute of our time as a nation should be offered. Not a single Indian platform should engage with them. What matters most is our nation and the welfare of our people. We stand by our government and fully support its decision. Nation First - Always!”

With both the lead actor and directors aligned on their decision, it is now confirmed that Mawra Hocane will not be part of Sanam Teri Kasam 2.

