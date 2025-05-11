The new video of Mahavatar Narsimha, featuring Ashwin Kumar and produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, showcases visually rich scenes combined with mythological storytelling.

On Narasimha Jayanti, makers of Mahavatar Narsimha reveal release date with a roaring teaser; watch

Ashwin Kumar’s upcoming film Mahavatar Narsimha has been generating attention with its visually striking posters. Produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, the project marks the beginning of the Mahavatar series, which aims to depict the stories of Lord Vishnu’s various avatars. Building anticipation, the makers recently released a teaser that received a positive response. Now, they have announced the release date through a new video.

On the occasion of Narasimha Jayanti, The makers of Mahavatar Narsimha have announced the release date as 25th July 2025. To make this grand announcement, they shared an epic video showcasing the roar of Mahavatar Narsimha in its purest form. The video offers glimpses of the divine Mahavatar’s formation while stating, “When the faith is challenged, he appears.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

With powerful BGM, and stunning visuals, the video sets a new benchmark for mythological storytelling on the big screen. This itself promises a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience for audiences to witness in theatres.

As they announced the release date with this enthralling video, the makers shared the caption, “Come to the Theatres on 25th July 2025. To Witness the Divine DARSHAN. To Feel the Mighty ROAR. To have an Experience like never before on the Big screen! Presenting #MahavatarNarsimhaGlimpse. LET THE ROAR AWAKEN YOUR SOUL! Experience it. Live it. Believe it. #MahavatarNarasimha is an epic that brings to life the Legendary tale of Lord Narasimha, the most Ferocious, the Half-Man, Half-Lion Avatar-Lord Vishnu's Most Powerful Incarnation. Stay tuned for the thrilling adventure!”

Hombale Films, the production house behind Mahavatar Narsimha, has previously delivered major pan-India titles such as KGF Chapter 1 & 2, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, and Kantara. Known for their focus on Indian stories and cultural narratives, the studio has played a key role in bringing rooted tales to a national audience. With a growing slate of successful releases, Hombale Films has established itself as a prominent name in the Indian film industry.

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narsimha is produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under Kleem Productions, in collaboration with Hombale Films. This partnership aims to bring a culturally rich and visually ambitious film to audiences across platforms. Set to release in 3D and five Indian languages, the film will hit theatres on 25th July 2025.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.