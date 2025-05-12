Recently, Paresh Rawal was in the news for his interview with The Lallantop. The veteran actor was asked if Akshay Kumar was his friend. Paresh Rawal replied, “Film industry mein colleague hote hain, theatre mein dost hote hain, aur school mein jigar jaan dost hote hain. But film ke andar colleague hote hain.” Unfortunately, the quote led to a lot of noise on social media, with many wondering if anything is wrong between him and his Hera Pheri co-star. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Paresh Rawal clarified on this issue. In the same interaction, he also opened up about his upcoming exciting films.

EXCLUSIVE: Paresh Rawal’s BIG REVEAL – Hera Pheri 3 rolls in 2026; Bhooth Bangla is “India’s most STUNNINGLY shot horror film”

Recently, there were reports that Hera Pheri 3’s mahurat shot took place recently and it led to a lot of excitement. Paresh Rawal said, “When it comes to Hera Pheri, the reactions are always positive. It is the most loved franchise.”

The actor didn’t give out much information on the film. But when asked when it would go on floors, he replied, “We plan to shoot in January or February 2026.” He also shared an update on Welcome To The Jungle. Both these comic capers are produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah. He revealed, “The shoot of Welcome To The Jungle is not complete and hopefully, it’ll resume in July or August.”

Welcome To The Jungle and Hera Pheri 3 reunite Paresh Rawal with Akshay Kumar. Until now, they have worked together in 21 films – Dil Ki Baazi (1993), Kayda Kanoon (1993), Mohra (1994), Insaaf (1997), Mr And Mrs Khiladi (1997), Angaaray (1998), Aarzoo (1999), Hera Pheri (2000), Aankhen (2002), Awara Paagal Deewana (2002), Aan: Men At Work (2004), Aitraaz (2004), Garam Masala (2005), Deewane Huye Paagal (2005), Phir Hera Pheri (2006), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Welcome (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), OMG Oh My God (2012) and Sarfira (2024).

Besides the aforementioned two comedies, Akshay and Paresh Rawal also have one more exciting film in their kitty – Bhooth Bangla. On this, Paresh Rawal stated, “It’s a stunningly shot movie of Mr Priyadarshan. No horror film in India has been shot this beautifully as Mr Priyadarshan has shot Bhooth Bangla. It's mind-blowing. Priyadarshan is a stunning filmmaker.”

This is not the only horror comedy in the pipeline for Paresh Rawal. He also features in Thama, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It releases on Diwali 2025 and belongs to the highly successful Maddock Horror Comedy Cinematic Universe, which also comprises Stree, Munjya, Bhediya etc.

