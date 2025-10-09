Initially released on limited screens, the film has now expanded to more theatres across major cities as positive word of mouth continues to grow.

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Dharma Productions, stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The drama follows two childhood friends and their emotional journey through changing times, exploring friendship, identity, and resilience. After a modest start, the film is now witnessing a remarkable surge in audience demand.

Homebound sees increase in screens in third week as demand soars

In its third week, Homebound has received an impressive increase in screens and showtimes across major cities, with several theatres reporting houseful shows over the weekend. Initially released on around 200–225 screens nationwide, the film had a slow but steady opening. However, the tide has turned as strong word-of-mouth and glowing reviews have drawn more viewers to cinemas.

Trade sources reveal that multiplex chains in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Bengaluru have expanded the film’s run, adding extra shows to meet the growing demand. Single-screen theatres in smaller cities have also reported full-house bookings for evening and weekend slots. The emotional storytelling and grounded performances have struck a chord with audiences, prompting many to recommend the film to friends and family.

The expansion strategy seems deliberate Dharma Productions and distributors are capitalizing on the film’s organic growth rather than pushing for a massive initial release. This platform-style rollout is helping Homebound build momentum week after week. Despite competition from new releases, the film’s rising occupancy rates and audience appreciation are positioning it as a sleeper hit.

Having also been selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2026, Homebound’s theatrical journey is far from over. With more screens being added and consistent word-of-mouth support, the film’s third week marks a turning point transforming it from a modest release into one of the most talked-about successes of the season.

