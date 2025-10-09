The former NCB officer claimed the series has sparked a wave of online trolling after viewers drew parallels between a character and his real-life persona.

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede has filed a defamation suit against Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment over directorial debut of Aryan Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The show, which premiered on the streaming platform last month, has stirred controversy after viewers noticed a character resembling Wankhede — the officer who famously arrested Aryan in 2021 during a cruise drug bust. On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court issued notices to both Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment following Wankhede’s plea.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Delhi High Court issues notices to makers over Sameer Wankhede’s plea against Aryan Khan and his web -series

The court had earlier dismissed his initial petition as “not maintainable,” but after he submitted an amended version, the case was taken up for hearing. “We appreciate that there is cause in your favour to approach this court but there is a process to be followed,” the court stated, as per Hindustan Times report. Representing Wankhede, senior advocate Sandeep Sethi told the bench that his client and family have been subjected to relentless online abuse since the show’s release. “In reference to the series, there are posts trolling me, my wife, and my sister. Ex facie defamatory. It's shocking. They (defendants) are surely not defending those posts,” Sethi said.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Aryan Khan, is described as a satire on the Hindi film industry. The show features a “plain-clothed cop” who raids a Bollywood party and detains an actor despite finding no drugs — a storyline many social media users have linked to the real-life 2021 incident involving Aryan Khan’s arrest. In his suit, Wankhede alleges that the series was “deliberately conceptualised and executed” to malign his image and has portrayed him in a “colourable and prejudicial manner.”

The controversy comes as The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks Aryan Khan’s first major project in the entertainment industry, adding another layer of public scrutiny to the young filmmaker’s debut.

With the court now issuing notices to both the streaming platform and the production house, the case is set to reignite debates around artistic expression, real-life inspiration, and the thin line between satire and defamation.

