Applause Entertainment announced the launch of its dedicated kid’s animation channel, ApplaToon, exclusively on YouTube. Created for young minds, ApplaToon kicks off with its first original animated series Kiya & Kayaan, based on popular Amar Chitra Katha Junior Library. The makers released the official trailer today, offering a first glimpse into the magical world of the show. The series premieres on April 25 on the ApplaToon YouTube channel.

Sameer Nair’s Applause Entertainment joins hands with Amar Chitra Katha for ‘ApplaToon’

Aimed at children aged 4 to 8 years, Kiya & Kayaan follows the adventures of two imaginative siblings who stumble upon VR headsets that whisk them away to Storyland, a spellbinding world built on iconic stories from Indian mythology and folklore. As they journey through fantastical realms, they encounter ancient wisdom, mythical beings, and thrilling quests, all while discovering the values of curiosity, courage, and compassion.

Applause Entertainment, in a landmark partnership with Amar Chitra Katha, has acquired rights to adapt over 400 iconic stories from its celebrated comic book universe.

Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment, said, “With ApplaToon, we’re venturing into an entirely new creative space: kids animation and it’s both exciting and deeply purposeful. This is not just a new vertical for us; it’s a chance to shape young imaginations through powerful Indian storytelling. With Kiya & Kayaan, based on the timeless Amar Chitra Katha Junior Library, we’re bringing heritage to the here-and-now, combining technology, mythology, and heart. YouTube gives us the perfect playground to do this at scale, taking Indian stories to global audiences.”

