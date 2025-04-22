A source close to the development revealed that the film offers a fresh and unconventional perspective, aligning with Fazal’s consistent choice of bold and offbeat roles.

Ali Fazal, known for his versatility in Bollywood and his growing presence in international cinema, is gearing up for a unique role in his next project. According to sources, the actor will be portraying a paparazzo, stepping into the fast-paced and often chaotic world of celebrity photography.

Ali Fazal gears up to portray a paparazzi in his next film

The script of the film is now in its final stages of writing with a final draft and Ali is believed to soon even start work on his prep to embody this part. The film is said to be a dark dramedy and is set in the entertainment industry in Mumbai.

A source close to the development shared, “Ali has always chosen unconventional roles, and this one is no different. The film is a very unique and different take to shed light on the behind-the-scenes reality of paparazzi culture. The script is nearly final and the pre production is expected to start in a few months with the project expected to go on floors end of 2025.”

With Ali Fazal’s packed schedule and his knack for effortlessly slipping into diverse roles, this upcoming project has the potential to add yet another standout performance to his ever-expanding repertoire.

