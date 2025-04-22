Sanjay Leela Bhansali has brought together the most talented actors of Indian Cinema – Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt – for his next directorial, Love And War. The film has been announced for EID 2026 release, but Bollywood Hungama has exclusively got an intel that Love And War will no longer release on Eid 2026 and will avert clash with Yash starrer Toxic.

EXCLUSIVE: Love And War likely to avoid clash with Toxic; Sanjay Leela Bhansali production runs behind planned schedule

A trade source informed Bollywood Hungama on anonymity that Love And War has been officially delayed from the already announced March 2026 date. “Love And War shoot began on time, but there has been a delay form Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s end. The film was to conclude by November 2025, but as per the newest chalked schedule, SLB is looking to finish the film by February 2026. The new release date of Love And War will be by mid-2026,” a trade source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

Reportedly, the delay in schedule has happened because of budget issues. “Sanjay Leela Bhansali is self-funding the film and was reworking on the budget to ensure that he meets the deadlines. It’s a period film and needs right costing to make things work. SLB has now procured required funds and is restarting the shoot sans a delay of 2 months,” the trade source tells us further.

A call on the new release date of Love And War will be taken soon, but the film is likely to be a mid-2026 release.

