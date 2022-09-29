Greendigo, a three-year-old brand focussing on offering organic clothing options for babies has partnered with actor Dia Mirza. Mom, actress, producer, social worker, and long-time champion for sustainability, Dia Mirza, managed by Exceed Entertainment, has chosen to back Greendigo as the brand echoes deeply with her own eco-friendly and conscious lifestyle.

Dia Mirza backs Greendigo as a strategic investor and brand ambassador

The actor has stepped in as Strategic Investor and Brand Ambassador for the female-founded, sustainability-driven, baby clothing brand. She and her team at Exceed Entertainment strongly believe that the future of our little ones is directly dependent on the choices that we as parents make today. Staying true to the belief, the team together has set out on a mission to partner with like-minded businesses that can affect changes at multiple levels under Dia’s tutelage and allegiance to a safer and healthier environment. Greendigo, an SDGs-compliant business is a very effective and logical chapter in her already existing eco-sphere of sustainable businesses.

Greendigo combines practical designs with organic materials and sustainable processes to create one-of-a-kind garments that are loved by children and adults alike, all whilst ensuring a zero-carbon footprint.

Mirza joins the Greendigo family as a parent first, an advocate second, and an investor third, with the primary goal of bringing alive the company’s powerful and heartfelt purpose to a broader audience.

“We’re thrilled to have Dia on board in a multi-pronged capacity,” says Barkha Bhatnagar Das, Cofounder, Greendigo. “We have a clear and focused vision, which is to make organic kids clothing a norm rather than an exception. With someone as relatable and honest as Dia, we have no doubt that our message will hit home.”

With this partnership, Greendigo hopes to create awareness about the harmful effects of toxic chemicals that are found in conventional baby clothing.

Greendigo hopes to leverage Mirza’s wide and diverse platform to push for a switch to organic, specifically clothing and nursery essentials that focus on comfort, quality, safety, functionality and aesthetics.

“There’s nothing more important to us than the comfort and safety of babies. So, we spend a lot of time understanding the unique challenges that new parents face,” explains Meghna Kishore, co-founder, Greendigo.

Being a new mom and speaking about the strategic partnership, she said, “What I love most about Greendigo is the fact that it speaks to the parent and the planetarian in me. As a mom to a year-old baby boy, I’ve become deeply protective of all nature’s creations. Hence, supporting a brand that safeguards the well-being of all forms of life, couldn’t make me happier. The fact that the brand walks the talk when it comes to sustainable practices resonated with me 100% - be it their internationally certified products, plastic-free packaging, zero carbon emission operations or alignment with all 17 UN SDGs.”

It’s safe to say that this union is a natural extension of both parties, Mirza and the Co-founders, beliefs and values. This also throws light on the growing baby wear segment and the potential this industry has.

