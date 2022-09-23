comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.09.2022 | 5:12 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Brahmastra Cuttputlli Dhokha - Round D Corner Chup Vikram Vedha Goodbye
follow us on

Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins training with experts for Citadel in US; following a strict fitness regime

Bollywood News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been working on getting into her character for Citadel in the US.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Friday dropped the first motion poster of her upcoming movie Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan. All set to treat her fans again, she is busy prepping for her upcoming project, Citadel.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins training with experts for Citadel in US; following a strict fitness regime

Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins training with experts for Citadel in US; following a strict fitness regime

A source close to the actress reveals, "Samantha has been working on getting into her character for Citadel in the US. She is following a very strict fitness and lifestyle regime there to get into the physicality of her character in the series. Over there, she is training with renowned experts working in the entertainment space for action."

Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers, will have an Indian version starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. It will be directed by director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The American series stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden and is expected to air in 2023.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has an exciting slate of projects ahead including Citadel, Shaakuntalam, Kushi, and Yashoda.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan starrer Shaakuntalam to release on November 4; first poster unveiled

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Teaser of Varun Dhawan-starrer…

National Cinema Day effect: Celebrations to…

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to skip the no…

Fawad Khan gets hospitalized while bulking…

Ranbir Kapoor helps over-enthusiastic fans…

Rahul Dev reveals he had no choice but to do…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification