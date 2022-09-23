Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been working on getting into her character for Citadel in the US.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Friday dropped the first motion poster of her upcoming movie Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan. All set to treat her fans again, she is busy prepping for her upcoming project, Citadel.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins training with experts for Citadel in US; following a strict fitness regime

A source close to the actress reveals, "Samantha has been working on getting into her character for Citadel in the US. She is following a very strict fitness and lifestyle regime there to get into the physicality of her character in the series. Over there, she is training with renowned experts working in the entertainment space for action."

Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers, will have an Indian version starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. It will be directed by director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The American series stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden and is expected to air in 2023.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has an exciting slate of projects ahead including Citadel, Shaakuntalam, Kushi, and Yashoda.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.