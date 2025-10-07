Salman Khan’s Tanya vs Nehal comment sparks fan outrage on Bigg Boss 19: “We all know, who is jealous of whom”

Bigg Boss 19 has continued to stir strong reactions online, with the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode sparking conversations among fans and followers of the show. Host Salman Khan addressed contestant Nehal Chudasama’s dynamic with Tanya Mittal, suggesting that Nehal was envious of Tanya — a moment that left many viewers surprised and disappointed.

Salman Khan’s Tanya vs Nehal comment sparks fan outrage on Bigg Boss 19: “We all know, who is jealous of whom”

Following the episode, fanclubs and social media pages have been actively sharing older clips and achievements of the contestants, particularly Nehal, in an effort to provide context and defend her journey.

Nehal Chudasama’s Homecoming Video Resurfaces Online

One video making the rounds shows Nehal Chudasama’s return to Mumbai after winning Miss Diva Universe 2018. In the clip, she is seen wearing her crown and sash, standing through the sunroof of her car and waving at a large crowd of supporters. She is also seen giving autographs and posing for pictures, visibly happy and overwhelmed by the warm welcome.

The video was widely shared with captions like: “Bigg Boss 19 — we all know who is jealous of whom! Janta sab dekhti hai (the audience sees everything).”

Nehal’s brother, Pranay Chudasama, also commented on the clip, writing: “It was a six-hour-long homecoming; she stood for people until she became dizzy and unconscious. Proud brother here!” Fans expressed support, with one user commenting, “She’s been a sweetheart from the beginning. Everyone makes mistakes, but at least she’s not fake or malicious like others.”

Another added, “Even Tanya admitted she’s jealous of Ashnoor and Nehal.”

Other comments read: “Nehal was right, Tanya can’t be like her in seven lifetimes.”, “Tanya’s journey doesn’t compare to Nehal’s achievements.”, “Salman Khan should see this before making such comparisons.”

What Happened on Weekend Ka Vaar

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan addressed the tension between Nehal and Tanya, questioning Nehal’s behaviour and implying she might be envious of Tanya. To illustrate his point, he asked the housemates who had won beauty pageants.

Tanya responded, “I was crowned Miss Asia Tourism Universe 2018.” When Nehal mentioned “Miss India Universe”, Salman asked whether she had participated or won it. Nehal clarified she had been crowned Miss Diva Universe 2018, which led to her representing India at Miss Universe 2018 — a prestigious achievement. The exchange sparked backlash online, as many felt Nehal's accomplishments were downplayed.

Tanya Mittal’s Current Equation with Housemates

Since the episode aired, Nehal has chosen to keep her distance from Tanya and has refrained from commenting further on the matter.

Meanwhile, new wildcard contestant Malti Chahar has entered the Bigg Boss 19 house. She expressed interest in joining Amaal Mallik’s group, which led to some friction with Tanya. Tanya appeared visibly unsettled when Malti confronted her with opinions circulating outside the house. After the conversation, Tanya was seen accusing Malti of being jealous of her.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan takes subtle dig at Abhinav Kashyap; says, “People go on podcasts and talk rubbish”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.