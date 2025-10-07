Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik, currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 19, has found himself at the center of online criticism following a clip from the show that has gone viral. The video shows Amaal engaging in what many viewers have called unhygienic behavior, sparking a flurry of negative reactions on social media.

In the now-viral clip, Amaal is seen drinking water directly from a hose typically used for filling bottles, without cleaning it beforehand. He is later seen rinsing his mouth and spitting into the kitchen sink, a space shared by all housemates for food preparation and cleaning.

This moment did not go down well with the online audience. Social media users quickly condemned the act, calling it unhygienic and inappropriate, especially in a shared environment like the Bigg Boss house. One user wrote, “Drink water like Amaal… directly from the hose and don’t even clean it after... spread germs yay! Why can’t he just use a bottle or a glass?” another commented, “Big celebrity but zero class. Spitting everywhere is not swag, it’s unhygienic.”

Others added: “Fame doesn’t teach basic hygiene… Spitting like that is a no-go — Amaal, take notes.”, “He’s the same person who once put a used spoon back into the rice pot. Gross.”, “Drinking from the hose and not cleaning it, then spitting in the kitchen sink? That’s just nasty.” Some even questioned his upbringing and manners, while others expressed disappointment over his behavior on national television.

Amaal Mallik’s Recent Controversies Inside the BB House

This isn’t the first time Amaal has stirred controversy in the house. Just last week, he made headlines for a heated exchange with fellow contestant Abhishek Bajaj, after making a comment about Ashnoor Kaur, claiming she “barks like a dog.” Abhishek, who is a close friend of Ashnoor, confronted Amaal, and the argument quickly escalated.

The situation became tense when Amaal reportedly leaned in and touched foreheads with Abhishek, prompting the latter to push him back forcefully. Other housemates had to intervene to prevent the conflict from turning physical. Despite the incident, host Salman Khan did not address the altercation during the weekend episode, which led to accusations of bias from viewers.

Amaal’s brother, Armaan Malik, also shared his frustration with the show on X (formerly Twitter), saying the show’s team was portraying Amaal unfairly through edited promos. However, the tweet was later deleted.

