Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, are facing a police investigation in connection with an alleged Rs 60 crores fraud.

According to officials from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police, Raj Kundra is accused of transferring about Rs 15 crores from the total amount into a company account owned by Shilpa Shetty. To understand her role in the matter, Shilpa was called in for questioning this week.

She was at the EOW office for more than four and a half hours, where she answered questions about her financial involvement. During the interrogation, Shilpa reportedly shared bank statements and details about the transactions linked to her advertising company. The police have also collected important documents from her, which are now being examined.

So far, statements from five people, including Raj Kundra, have been recorded. Raj’s own statement had earlier been taken in September. Officials say they are still tracking the flow of funds to check the purpose behind the alleged transfers.

In a recent update, Mumbai Police confirmed: “Investigations are going on against actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra in an alleged fraud case of Rs 60 crores.”

Meanwhile, the couple’s request to travel abroad was turned down by the court. Shilpa and Raj had asked for permission to go on a family vacation to Phuket, Thailand, from October 2 to 5, but the Bombay High Court denied their plea. The two had also sought a stay on the lookout notice issued against them by the EOW, which has not been granted.

The case continues to remain under investigation.

