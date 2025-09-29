The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar proved to be an emotional rollercoaster, mixing heartfelt celebrations with subtle controversy. Host Salman Khan surprised contestant Tanya Mittal with a grand birthday gesture, gifting her a royal singhasan inside the house. Overcome with emotion, Tanya expressed her wish, saying, “I hope Salman sir becomes like family to me in Mumbai, so I don’t feel unsafe living there.”

However, the festive mood took a sharp turn when Salman indirectly addressed director Abhinav Kashyap’s recent allegations against him. Speaking to the housemates, Salman remarked, “Those who are or were once associated with me are also being targeted these days. People I’ve had connections with — even those who once praised me — are now sitting around and saying all sorts of nonsense. These days, people go on podcasts and talk rubbish just because they don’t have any work. My request to all of you is, please, get some work.”

The comments came in the wake of Abhinav Kashyap, director of Dabangg, making headlines with a podcast interview where he alleged that Salman took undue credit for the film and accused him of manipulation, flattery, and personal attacks during past projects. Abhinav also revisited an old incident on the set of Tere Naam, claiming Salman made things difficult for his brother Anurag Kashyap, forcing him to walk away from the project.

