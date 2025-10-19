Bollywood’s powerhouse performer Sunny Deol, who celebrates his birthday today, is back with yet another promising project that is already stirring excitement among fans. The actor, celebrated for his impactful action roles and emotional depth, announced his upcoming film titled Gabru through a heartfelt post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account. The film is set to hit theatres on March 13, 2026.

Sharing the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), Sunny Deol wrote, “Power isn’t what you show, it’s what you do! Thank you everyone for your love and blessings, here’s something for you all who have been waiting. #Gabru IN CINEMAS 13th March 2026

A story of courage, conscience, and compassion. From my heart… to the world!”

The post instantly created a buzz among fans and film enthusiasts, with many expressing excitement to see the Gadar 2 actor back in an intense and emotionally charged role. The tagline, “A story of courage, conscience, and compassion” hints at a film deeply rooted in human values and heroism, something synonymous with Deol’s on-screen persona.

While details about the film’s cast, director, and production team remain under wraps, Gabru appears to be an ambitious project that aligns with Sunny Deol’s signature style raw emotion, strong ideals, and a larger-than-life presence.

Following the massive success of Gadar 2 in 2023, which revived his career and reaffirmed his box-office dominance, Gabru marks yet another highly anticipated chapter in Sunny Deol’s cinematic journey. The actor’s announcement has set social media abuzz, with fans eagerly awaiting more updates about the film’s storyline and cast.

With Gabru slated for release on March 13, 2026, Sunny Deol aims to deliver yet another powerful performance that celebrates courage and conviction straight from his heart to the world.

