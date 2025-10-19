The third generation of the illustrious Khanna family is all set to enter the movie industry. Yesteryears’ superstar Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia’s granddaughter Naomika Saran will make her screen debut in film being produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.

Rajesh Khanna-Dimple Kapadia’s granddaughter Naomika Saran to be launched opposite Vedang Raina

Naomika is the daughter of Rajesh and Dimple’s younger daughter Rinke Khanna who was once an aspiring actress in Filmistan. Rinke did films like Pyar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Jis Desh Ganga Mein Rehta Hai. When she was removed by Ram Gopal Varma from his film Company and replaced by Manisha Koirala, Rinke quite the film industry, got married and migrated to the West.

Now, her daughter is all set to rekindle the Khanna magic on screen. Naomika’s co-star in her debut film is the talented Vedang Raina, Alia Bhatt’s co-star in Jigra, currently shooting for a film with Imtiaz Ali in Punjab.

